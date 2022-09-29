Fort falls to McFarland

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s girls tennis team lost to McFarland 5-2 in a postseason tuneup for both sides at Rock River Park on Thursday.

The Blackhawks’ points came from the No. 2 doubles flight, where Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid won 7-5, 6-1, and No. 3 doubles, where Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-2, 0-6, 10-4 decision.

