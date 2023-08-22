Fort tennis

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost a nonconference dual to McFarland, 7-0, at Rock River Park on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks’ No. 1 doubles team of Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue lost a close match to Stella Blau and Mia Mistele, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

  
