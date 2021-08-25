Fort Atkinson/Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The Fort Atkinson tennis co-op finished last season with a 1-20 mark. The team did not participate in postseason play.
Coach’s resume: Mike DeRubeis enters his 21st season with Fort Atkinson.
Top returners: The Blackhawks return their No. 2 singles player from last year in Sarah Holzli.
“Sarah is a great leader,” DeRubeis said. “She is a focused and hard working player. Sarah played No. 2 singles last season and is looking to have a solid senior year.”
Sierra Jelinek comes back after competing at No. 3 singles last season.
“Sierra worked hard during the offseason and is ready to go for her junior season,” DeRubeis said. “Sierra is a very consistent and smart player on the court.
“The rest of the team are new to the program or had limited varsity experience last season. I am excited to see how the lineup will unfold this season with the second year players and new faces.”
Departing players: Fort Atkinson graduates 12 seniors from last year’s squad.
Season thoughts: “We are focused on our all-In commitment as a team,” DeRubeis said. “We are committed to being competitive, developing, growing and bonding as a team. Most importantly, having fun.”
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles advanced all their singles flights and two doubles teams to sectionals during the spring season.
Coaches resume: Steve Rogers enters his 28th year with Jefferson.
Top returners: Junior Gracie Niebler qualified for the WIAA Alternate Fall State Girls Tennis Tournament this spring. Senior Meghan Magner will play the No. 2 singles flight.
“The one and two singles players are very strong,” Rogers said. “They’ve played a lot and are pretty much the class of our team. They are our two captains and have been good leaders so far.”
Season thoughts: “From what I’ve seen, (Gracie and Meghan) are going to help each other with their abilities,” Rogers said. “Our three and four singles and one doubles have played tennis before. Not positive if I’m going to keep the same lineup. They will compete. After that it’s people that haven’t played before.
“This is the first year since I’ve been coach that we’ve had four freshman at two and three doubles and four freshman on varsity. They are athletes even though they haven’t played, they will get better as the season progresses.”
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The unit went 3-4 in regular-season matches.
Coaches resume: Stephanie Hanke is in her second season with the L-Cats.
Top returners: Junior Claudia Curtis, who reached sectionals last fall, returns as the team’s top singles player and is an extremely smart player that has been in a lot of work in the offseason, according to Hanke. Senior Hannah Alexander, who has been playing the No. 1 doubles flight this year along with senior Katrina Breaker, and senior Sydney Williams are experienced players that have been putting in tremendous amounts of time to hone their craft, Hanke said.
Departed players: The L-Cats have six players who don’t return and will look to their junior varsity program fill those voids.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets went 3-3 during last spring’s alternate fall season and Emilia Houwers qualified for the state tournament as a freshman.
Coaches resume: Baron West is in his second season at the helm.
Top returners: Houwers, who finished third at conference and third at sectionals, went 7-5 last season and is one of the team’s leaders. She is determined to be the best she can be, according to West.
“Senior Anisa Dauti will be taking over the role of 2 singles,” West said.
“She played 3 and 4 singles last year with a 4-4 record and placed third at the conference meet. Sophomores Leah Newmann and Vanesa Wence will be taking over the 1 doubles team. Vanesa was part of the 3 doubles team last season and Leah Newmann played the top JV singles spot.
Departed players: Whitewater lost Mariana Cano (2 singles), Crystal Chan (4 singles) and its No. 1 doubles pair of Elizabeth Katzman and Brianna Vidales.
Season thoughts: “I am excited to be working with a group of athletes who have decided to try something new,” West said. “We have eight freshmen joining the team and a total of 10 girls playing tennis for the very first time this year.”
