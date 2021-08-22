LAKE GENEVA — Jefferson’s girls tennis team went 2-4 at this weekend’s Lake Geneva Badger Invitational.
The Eagles topped Milton 7-0 and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 6-1. Jefferson lost 5-2 to Sun Prairie, 6-1 to Kenosha Indian Trail, 6-1 to Lake Geneva Badger and 5-2 to Monona Grove.
Eagles No. 1 singles player Gracie Niebler, a junior, went 3-3 while senior Meghan Magner went 4-2 at the No. 2 flight.
“This event was good experience and good conditioning for us playing three matches on both Friday and Saturday,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “I thought we handled the warm conditions well. Magner went 4-2. Alexa Medina played a couple different sports in the tournament and went 3-0 on Saturday. She went 3-3 for the tournament.
“Two freshmen, Amy Kamenick and Hildie Dempsey, were 3-3 for the tournament and 3-0 on Saturday. This event will make us better moving forward.”
Against the Blackhawks, Jefferson swept singles play led by Niebler’s 6-0, 6-0 decision against Sierra Jelinek. Magner knocked off Sarah Holzli 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the No. 2 spot while Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 flight) beat Lillian Granec 6-2, 6-2 and Medina topped Maya Nysted 3-2, 2-0 (retired).
Fort/Cambridge’s point came at No. 1 doubles, where Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer beat Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.
The Blackhawks were swept by Monona Grove and Sun Prairie.
MONONA GROVE 7,
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0
Singles: Martin def. Jelinek 6-1, 6-1; Clark def. Holzli 6-0, 6-1; Hanson def. Granec 6-1, 6-1; Perkins def. Nysted 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Light/Clevidence def. Adelmeyer/Rue 6-0, 6-2; Plourd/Nuon def. Kincaid/Schwefel 6-2, 6-0; Sperle/Bussan def. Begovatz/Winkelman 6-2, 6-1.
SUN PRAIRIE 7,
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0
Singles: Kramschuster def. Jelinek 6-1, 6-3; Thompson def. Holzli 6-2, 6-3; Schemanek def. Granec 7-5, 2-6, 10-8; Leary def. Edgington 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Schwartzer/Stein def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-1, 6-0; Everson/White def. Schwefel/Begovatz 6-0, 6-1; Bryant/Schroeder def. Reed/Gruennert 6-1, 6-2.
JEFFERSON 6,
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Jelinek 6-0, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Holzli 7-6 (4), 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Granec 6-2, 6-2; Medina, J, def. Nysted 3-2, 2-0 (ret.).
Doubles: Rue/Adelmeyer, FA/C, def. O’Reilly/Arellano 3-6, 6-1, 10-7; Bartosch/Rutkowski, J, def. Schwefel/Reed 6-4, 6-0; Kamenick/Dempsey, J, def. Begovatz/Gruennert 6-2, 6-1.
MONONA GROVE 5,
JEFFERSON 2
Singles: Martin, MG, def. Niebler 6-1, 6-4; Clark, MG, def. Magner 6-1, 6-0; Perkins, MG, def. Duddeck 6-1, 6-0; Medina, J, def. Bussan 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Light/Walsh, MG, def. O’Reilly/Arellano 6-2, 6-2; Hanson/Clevidence, MG, def. Bartosch/Rutkowski 2-0, 2-0; Dempsey/Kamenick, J, def. Plourd/Nuon 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
JEFFERSON 7, MILTON 0
Singles: Niebler def. Niemeyer 6-4, 3-0 (ret.), Magner def. Kueng 6-3, 6-3; Duddeck def. Khuory 6-3, 6-4; Messmann won via forfeit.
Doubles: O’Reilly/Arellano def. Grossman/Cudzinovic 6-1, 6-2; Medina/Rutkowski def. Buklin/Zhong 6-0, 6-3; Kamenick/Dempsey def. Kass/Watsen 6-1, 6-0.
LAKE G. BADGER 6, JEFFERSON 1
Singles: Iderzel, LGB, def. Niebler 6-0, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Trent 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6; Haas, LGB, def. Medina 6-3, 6-1; McEneany, LGB, def. Arellano 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Fasano/Lauer, LGB, def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-0, 6-2; Hirn/Heckel, LGB, def. Perez-Hernandez/Messmann 6-0, 6-1; Anderson/Baliet, LGB, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 6-3, 6-2.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 6, JEFFERSON 1
Singles: Ristau, K, def. Niebler 6-0, 6-0; Youngman, K, def. Magner 6-2, 6-1; Robertson, K, def. Medina 6-3, 6-1; Arellano, J, def. Johnson 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.
Doubles: Rizzou/Franki, K, def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-0, 6-0; Konicki/Greno, K, def. Perez-Hernandez/Messmann 6-1, 6-0; Wilmot/Peterson, K, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 7-5, 6-0.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, JEFFERSON 2
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Kramschuster 6-0, 6-3; Magner, J, def. Thompson 6-3, 6-1; Schemanek, SP, def. Medina 3-6, 4-3 (ret.); Leary, SP, def. Arellano 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Doubles: Schwarzer/Stein, SP, def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-2, 7-5; Everson/Wilson, SP, def. Perez-Hernandez/Messmann 6-0, 6-3; Bryant/Schroder, SP, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 6-3, 7-5.
WAUKESHA WEST INVITATIONAL
WAUKESHA — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 3-2 at this weekend’s Waukesha West Invitational, improving to 6-4 on the season.
The L-Cats knocked off Monroe 4-3 and lost to Menomonee Falls, 5-2, on Friday. The team earned a 4-3 victory over Whitnall, 3-2 win against Madison La Follette and lost to Waukesha West 7-0 on Saturday.
“We saw a lot of very good competition this weekend and our girls came home with a 3-2 overall record,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “I could not be more proud of how they upped their game and competed right along with the bigger schools.”
Junior No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis won her matches against Monroe and Menomonee Falls, as did the No. 3 doubles pair of Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams. Sydney Williams (No. 2 singles) and Katrina Breaker/Hannah Alexander (No. 1 doubles) earned points in the win versus the Cheesemakers, finishing the event 3-2 overall.
Curtis went 3-2 for the event and the Williams/Klawitter pairing went 3-1.
Curtis and all the doubles flights were victorious versus Whitnall.
