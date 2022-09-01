The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team defeated Milton 4-3 in a Badger East dual at Rock River Park on Thursday.
The Blackhawks swept doubles play and were victorious at the No. 2 singles flight, where Lillian Granec earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
In doubles, Fort’s top pair of Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid earned a 6-3, 6-2 decision while Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert were 7-5, 6-3 victors.
Fort lost a pair of three-set matches in singles, including at the No. 1 flight where Sierra Jelinek won the first set 6-4 before 4-6, 1-6 losses.
Doubles: No. 1 — HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Hana Grossman, MILTON — Amanda Cudziovic, MILTON , 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 — MAYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. ELLA BECKLER, MILTON — Jessica Tan, MILTON , 6-3 , 6-2 , -; No. 3 — JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Hannah Lebakken, MILTON — Teagan Snow, MILTON , 7-5 , 6-3 , -;
LAKE MILLS 5, LODI 2
LODI — The Lake Mills girls tennis team opened Capitol Conference play with a 5-2 road win versus Lodi on Thursday.
Senior Claudia Curtis, who is the fourth-ranked player in Division 2 according to tennis reporting, earned a 6-1, 6-1 win to stay unbeaten for the season. The L-Cats swept singles play as Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) and Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 flight) earned three-set wins.
“This was a big conference win for our girls,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “There were a lot of third sets, but our girls kept focus and were able to get the win. Ava Schmidt and Hallie Egelseer both played really well tonight.”
LAKE MILLS 5, LODI 2
Singles: No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Rachel Winters, LODI HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Caroline Karls, LODI HIGH, -, — — , -; No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Brooke Bacon, LODI HIGH, 6-4 , 3-6 , 7-5 ; No. 4 — Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ava Ballweg, LODI HIGH, 6-2 , 5-7 , 1-6 ;
Doubles: No. 1 — Tessa Pertzborn, LODI HIGH — Vivian Beld, LODI HIGH def. Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 7-5 , 6-4 , -; No. 2 — Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Addison Crane, LODI HIGH — Sam Edge, LODI HIGH, 6-2 , 4-6 , 6-3 ; No. 3 — Katie Schilling, LODI HIGH — Katie Veling, LODI HIGH def. Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 7-6 (5), 6-3
