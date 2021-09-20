Girls tennis: Warriors top Blackhawks Sep 20, 2021 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost to Waunakee 7-0 in a dual at Rock River Park on Monday.The Blackhawks play at Monroe today at 4:15 p.m.WAUNAKEE 7, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0Singles:No. 1 - Claire Jaeger, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. SIERRA JELINEK, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0No. 2 - Gretchen Lee, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. SARAH HOLZI, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1No. 3 - Ely Liu, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. LILLIAN GRANEC, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0No. 4 - Caitlin Grommon, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. LILY CONGDON, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0Doubles:No. 1 - Danielle Rogers, WAUNAKEE HIGH - Jadyn Statz, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0No. 2 - Anna Loken, WAUNAKEE HIGH - Sophie Schnaubelt, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. MYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1No. 3 - Lexi Opsahl, WAUNAKEE HIGH - Simone Nowinski, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
