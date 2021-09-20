The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost to Waunakee 7-0 in a dual at Rock River Park on Monday.

The Blackhawks play at Monroe today at 4:15 p.m.

WAUNAKEE 7, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Claire Jaeger, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. SIERRA JELINEK, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Gretchen Lee, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. SARAH HOLZI, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 - Ely Liu, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. LILLIAN GRANEC, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 - Caitlin Grommon, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. LILY CONGDON, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Danielle Rogers, WAUNAKEE HIGH - Jadyn Statz, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Anna Loken, WAUNAKEE HIGH - Sophie Schnaubelt, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. MYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 - Lexi Opsahl, WAUNAKEE HIGH - Simone Nowinski, WAUNAKEE HIGH def. JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1

