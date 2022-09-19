Blackhawks lose to Waunakee

WAUNAKEE -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost its final Badger East dual 6-1 to host Waunakee on Monday.

The Blackhawks' point came from No. 3 doubles, where Kylie Gruennert and Josetta Reed won 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.

