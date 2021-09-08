MONONA — Fort Atkinson’s girls volleyball team won Tuesday’s Badger Conference quadrangular hosted by Monona Grove with a 3-0 record.

The Blackhawks (5-1) swept Stoughton 25-19, 25-16, topped MG 25-20, 20-25, 15-10 and defeated Milton 25-20, 25-21.

Andi Spies produced a team-best 34 kills, adding 33 assists and six aces.

Hope Heagney and Callie Krause also tallied six aces. Krause registered 38 assists and Alex Theriault finished with 51 digs.

Fort travels to face Watertown tonight.

at 7 p.m.

