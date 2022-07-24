Hawks bury Grafton in five innings Jul 24, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT — Ryan Schoenherr and Nate Hartwig each drove in three runs to lead the Fort Atkinson Hawks Post 166 American Legion baseball team to an 11-1 win over Grafton on Saturday.Kroix Kuckken threw all five innings to earn the decision, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.Hartwig and Isaac Seavert each collected three hits for the Hawks, who finished the game with 11. Kuckken helped his own cause with two hits out of the leadoff spot.FORT HAWKS 11, GRAFTON 1Grafton 100 00 — 1 3 2Fort Hawks 103 34 — 11 11 0Leading hitters — G (Haldeman 2B), FA (Kucken 2x4, Seavert 3x3, Schoenherr 2B, Hartwig 3x4, Hartman 2B, Narkis 2B)Pitching — G (Sommers L 4-7-7-7-6-5, Tiegs 0.2-3-4-4-0-1, Haldeman 0-1-0-0-0-0), FA (Kucken 5-3-1-1-7-3) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
