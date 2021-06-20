The Fort Atkinson Generals capped off Baseball Fest with a 10-3 Home Talent Sunday League win over Utica Sunday at Jones Park.
The Generals (1-1) rode a four-run first inning to their seven-run victory.
Drew Dunkleberger, JJ Curtis and Camron Wolter each drove in two runs in the victory. Cody Zahn, Dunkleberger and Wolter tied for a game-high two hits each.
Fort Atkinson led 4-0 after the first inning, but Utica responded with three runs in the top of the second inning.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning, but the Generals were able to plate one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-3 advantage. Fort blew the game open in the sixth inning after another four-run inning.
The Generals collected 13 hits in the victory.
Curtis tossed seven innings of work on the mound, striking out six batters on three earned runs. Dunkleberger finished off the last two innings, giving up one hit while striking out two batters.
The Generals will head on the road to take on Waterloo in a Sunday League game next week at Waterloo Firemen’s Park at 1 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 3, UTICA 3
Utica 030 000 000 — 3 8 2
Fort Atkinson 400 114 00X — 10 13 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — U: Shore 5-6-5-4-1; FA: Curtis 7-7-3-2-6.
Leading hitters — U: Shore 2x5, Hildebrandt 2x4, Schultz 2x3, Ellingson 2x4; FA: Zahn 2x5, Dunkleberger 2x4, Wolter 2x4 (2B).
