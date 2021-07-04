The Fort Atkinson Generals won their fourth straight Sunday League game with a 7-1 victory against McFarland on the Fourth of July at Jones Park.
Fort Atkinson (4-1) got a complete-game performance from Austin Paul.
The General pitcher tossed seven innings of work, allowing five hits and one earned run. Paul struck out 10 batters, while walking just two on the day.
Fort Atkinson scored four runs in the first three innings — including a 3-run homer from Drew Dunkleberger in the top of the third. Dunkleberger homered on a line drive to center field to score Isaac Heederik and Chris Koepke to make it 4-0 Generals.
Dunkleberger finished with a game-high four RBIs, while Heederik scored a game-best two times. Branden Zastrow scored a run and drove in one RBI off a hit out of the leadoff spot for the Generals.
The Muskies scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Fort Atkinson finished off the contest with a three-run inning in the seventh.
Up next for the Generals will be a match up with rival Jefferson next Sunday. The Blue Devils (5-0) — who will be hosting the game at Fischer Field at 1 p.m. — will be coming off a bye week.
FORT ATKINSON 7, McFARLAND 1
Fort Atkinson 013 000 3XX — 7 8 0
McFarland 001 000 0XX — 1 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Paul 7-5-1-2-10; M: Schrieber 5-4-4-3-9.
Leading hitters — FA: Dunkleberger HR, Crandall 2B, Zastrow 3B, DiPrizio 2x3; M: Schildgen 2x3 (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.