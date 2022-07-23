Isaac Heederik tosses shutout as Fort Atkinson General beat Albion Tigers, 4-0 Jul 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALBION — Isaac Heederik scattered five hits in a complete-game shutout for the Fort Atkinson Generals in a 4-0 victory over the Albion Tigers on Thursday night.Heederik struck out three and walked none in the victory. Josh Crandall and Jay Reuth each had two hits for the Generals. Branden Zastrow, Camron Walter and Matt Sweeney each drove in a run.FORT ATKINSON 4, ALBION 0Fort Atkinson 000 012 1 — 4 7 0Albion 000 000 0 — 0 5 5Leading hitters — FA (Crandall 2x3, Rueth 2x4, Sweeney 2B), A (Hatlen 2x3, Lee 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA (Heederik 7-5-0-0-3-0), A (Lee 2-0-0-0-3-1, Rusch 5-7-4-3-0-3) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
