ALBION — Isaac Heederik scattered five hits in a complete-game shutout for the Fort Atkinson Generals in a 4-0 victory over the Albion Tigers on Thursday night.

Heederik struck out three and walked none in the victory. Josh Crandall and Jay Reuth each had two hits for the Generals. Branden Zastrow, Camron Walter and Matt Sweeney each drove in a run.

