Kroix Kucken drives in four runs, Fort Hawks rout MG Legion, 13-3 Jul 21, 2022

FORT ATKINSON — Kroix Kucken had two hits and drove in four runs for the Fort Hawks 22 Legion baseball team in a 13-3 victory over MG Legion on Tuesday.

The Hawks held a 2-1 leading heading into the bottom of the second inning, then scored six runs to break the game open.

Kucken hit a two-run single in the second inning and a two-run double in the fifth. Paddy Keelty hit RBI singles in the first and second innings. Braeden Sayre hit a two-run triple in the fourth.

Drew Kloster earned the decision. Eli Burins and Drew Enger each worked two innings in relief.

FORT HAWKS 13, MG LEGION 3

MG Legion 012 00 — 3 2 2
Fort Hawks 260 32 — 13 10 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MG (Chase L 2-7-8-7-2-1, Miles 2-1-3-2-2-1, Owen 0-2-2-2-0-1), FA (Kloster 1-0-0-0-1-0, Buranas 2-2-3-3-3-5, Enger 2-0-0-0-1-2)

Leading hitters — FA (Kucken 2x3, 2B, Keelty 2x2, Sayre 3B)
