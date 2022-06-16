Legion baseball: Watertown routs Fort in five innings Jun 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN -- Fort Atkinson's 19U American Legion baseball team lost at Watertown 11-1 Thursday at Washington Park.Connor Lehman had two hits and Taylor Walter had two RBIs for Watertown. Pitcher Ayden Schauer earned the decision, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over five innings.WATERTOWN 11, FORT ATKINSON 1Fort Atkinson 010 00 — 1 4 3Watertown 315 11 — 11 10 0WP: SchauerLP: MaierFort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kucken 3-0-1-1, Hartwig 3-0-2-0, Sayre 2-0-0-0, Schrader 1-0-0-0, Schoenherr 2-0-0-0, Seavert 2-0-0-0, Narkis 1-0-1-0, Hartman 1-1-0-0, Griffiths 2-0-0-0 Totals 17-1-4-1Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 3-2-1-0, Hinkes 3-2-1-0, Martin 2-1-1-1, Haumschild 2-1-1-1, Fendt 1-1-0-0, Walter 3-0-1-2, Pfeifer 2-2-1-0, Lehman 3-1-2-1, Johnson 1-0-1-1 Totals 22-11-10-72B — FA (Kucken), W (Walter)Pitching — HO: Maier (FA) 6 in 3, Block (FA) 4 in 1.1, Schauer (W) 4 in 5. R: Maier (FA) 9, Block (FA) 2, Schauer (W) 1. SO: Maier (FA) 1, Block (FA) 3, Schauer (W) 8. BB: Maier (FA) 3, Block (FA) 0, Schauer (W) 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
