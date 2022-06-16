WATERTOWN -- Fort Atkinson's 19U American Legion baseball team lost at Watertown 11-1 Thursday at Washington Park.

Connor Lehman had two hits and Taylor Walter had two RBIs for Watertown. Pitcher Ayden Schauer earned the decision, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

WATERTOWN 11, FORT ATKINSON 1

Fort Atkinson 010 00 — 1 4 3

Watertown 315 11 — 11 10 0

WP: Schauer

LP: Maier

Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kucken 3-0-1-1, Hartwig 3-0-2-0, Sayre 2-0-0-0, Schrader 1-0-0-0, Schoenherr 2-0-0-0, Seavert 2-0-0-0, Narkis 1-0-1-0, Hartman 1-1-0-0, Griffiths 2-0-0-0 Totals 17-1-4-1

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 3-2-1-0, Hinkes 3-2-1-0, Martin 2-1-1-1, Haumschild 2-1-1-1, Fendt 1-1-0-0, Walter 3-0-1-2, Pfeifer 2-2-1-0, Lehman 3-1-2-1, Johnson 1-0-1-1 Totals 22-11-10-7

2B — FA (Kucken), W (Walter)

Pitching — HO: Maier (FA) 6 in 3, Block (FA) 4 in 1.1, Schauer (W) 4 in 5. R: Maier (FA) 9, Block (FA) 2, Schauer (W) 1. SO: Maier (FA) 1, Block (FA) 3, Schauer (W) 8. BB: Maier (FA) 3, Block (FA) 0, Schauer (W) 2

