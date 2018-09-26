Fort Atkinson’s boys volleyball team finally hung tough with Middleton in the third set.
The Cardinals, playing with their reserves, were never able to get the big service run to squeak out a two-point victory in Tuesday’s 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 sweep of the Blackhawks in Big Eight Conference play.
“I wanted to see them show up with some energy and confidence with who they are as a team, to take that on the floor,” Fort Atkinson head coach Manson Morris said.
Middleton, which has won 11 of the past 13 Big Eight Conference titles and is ranked third in the state in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll, relied on junior outside hitter Parker Van Buren and Eagan Peters-Michaud to take control of the match. Peters-Michaud led the visitors in kills (10) and blocks (2).
Van Buren had three aces and was the main threat at the service line in each of the first and second sets for the Cardinals.
“He’s got good ball placement. It’s one thing to hit the ball hard,” Morris said. “It’s another thing to hit it in the spot on the floor that puts the receiver off balance and that gives him an edge.”
The back row for the Blackhawks, although they’ve seen many top-spin jump serves over the course of the season, had to be ready to move quickly.
His serve allowed the Cardinals to go from a 5-5 tie in the first set to a 10-5 lead, which only dropped to a four-point lead just once the remainder of the game. In the second set, he turned a 12-9 lead into a 17-9 advantage for the visitors.
“It’s all about focus and mobility, keeping the platform stable and keeping it behind the ball,” Morris said.
The Blackhawks got out to a 5-2 lead in the third set, and Middleton tied it up by winning the next three points.
Kraymer Gladem, who finished the night with team high’s in both kills (9) and digs (3), had a big kill to even the set at 13-13. Gladem and setter Keegan Talbott combined to win four consecutive points to turn a 16-14 deficit into an 18-16 lead.
Middleton responded by winning nine of the final 13 points of the match, with a Max McDonough kill and then forcing errors with strong swings.
“Defensive positioning is always something the team needs to work on,” Morris said. “The more efficient the back row gets at reading the ball position relative to where the ball is set, the better they can cover the court.”
Leading the way for the Cardinals were Matthew Stormer, who had eight digs, and Matt Ballweg, who finished the night with 20 assists.
Talbott tallied 22 assists, and Patrick Yoder recorded three blocks for Fort Atkinson.
Playing against a top-tier opponent is something that should help the Blackhawks down the stretch.
‘The guys that we have, the bench and the floor, the entire group, is very capable as a team, and they’ve really started to put the skillset together with the right set of dynamics between themselves as players,” Morris said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of great things over the course of the rest of the season.”
Fort Atkinson will travel to Madison East on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. start.
MIDDLETON 3, FORT ATKINSON 0
Cardinals 25 25 25
Blackhawks 16 11 23
Team Leaders
Kills — M Peters-Michaud 10, FA Kladem 9. Aces — M Van Buren 3, FA Zahn 1. Assists — M Ballweg 20, Talbott 22. Blocks — M Peters-Michaud 2, FA Yoder 3. Digs — M Stormer 8, FA Gladem 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.