Monona Grove defeats Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in tennis nateg Sep 13, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost to visiting Monona Grove 5-2 in a Badger East match on Tuesday.The Blackhawks’ points came from No. 4 singles, where Diana Sampayo won 6-2, 7-6 (5) and No. 3 doubles as Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory.Fort/Cambridge travels to face Beaver Dam on Thursday.MONONA GROVE 5, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 2Singles: Martin, MG, def. Jelinek 6-0, 6-1; Lee, MG, def. Granec 6-1, 6-0; Light, MG, def. Torres 6-0, 6-0; Sampayo; FA/C, def. Nuon 6-2 7-6 (5).Doubles: Walsh/Perkins, MG, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-0, 6-0; Bussan/Rathgeber, MG, def. Nysted/Kincaid 6-3, 5-7, 10-8; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Stebbins/Watson 6-1, 6-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.