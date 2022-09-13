Fort loses to MG

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team lost to visiting Monona Grove 5-2 in a Badger East match on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks’ points came from No. 4 singles, where Diana Sampayo won 6-2, 7-6 (5) and No. 3 doubles as Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

