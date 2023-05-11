Softball: Watertown knocks off Fort Atkinson 14-2 nateg May 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s softball team fell to Watertown 14-2 on Thursday afternoon at Brandt-Quirk Park.Cassidy Peplinski’s run-scoring triple in the fourth gave the Goslings a 5-1 lead.Fort, playing as the home team, got within 5-2 in the bottom of the inning on Olivia Rue’s RBI double.The Goslings (17-3, 12-2 in conference) had a 10-3 edge in hits, adding six runs with two outs in the seventh on just a pair of base knocks.Watertown No. 3 hitter Alyx Johnson had three hits and drove in four runs.The Goslings’ Cali Craig worked the first five innings, allowing an earned run on three hits with four strikeouts to pick up the decision.Fort (7-10, 6-8) plays at DeForest this afternoon at 5 p.m.WATERTOWN 14, FORT ATKINSON 2Watertown 202 103 6 — 14 10 1Fort Atkinson 100 100 0 — 2 3 6WP: Craig-SnellLP: KlauerWatertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig-Snell 4-2-0-1, Peplinski 5-2-2-3, Johnson 5-2-3-4, Rhodes 4-2-1-1, Walsh 5-0-2-2, Howlett 5-0-1-1, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Postma 0-1-0-0, Novotny 3-3-1-0, Schuett 2-1-0-0, Fendt 1-1-0-0 Totals 36-14-10-12Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jordan 3-0-0-0, Unate 3-1-1-0, Riley 3-0-1-0, Heagney 3-0-0-0, Pease 3-1-0-0, Rue 3-0-1-1, Cave 2-0-0-0, Harris 1-0-0-0, Kostroski 2-0-0-0, Klauer 0-0-0-0, Wessels 2-0-0-0 Totals 25-2-3-12B — W (Johnson, Rhodes, Walsh, Howlett), FA (Riley, Rue)3B — W (Peplinski)Pitching — HO: Craig-Snell (W) 3 in 5, Johnson (W) 0 in 2, Klauer (FA) 9 in 6.1. Kostroski (FA) 1 in 0.2. R: Craig-Snell (W) 2, Johnson (W) 0, Klauer (FA) 8, Kostroski (FA) 1. SO: Craig-Snell (W) 4, Johnson (W) 2, Klauer (FA) 1, Kostroski (FA) 0. BB: Craig-Snell (W) 0, Johnson (W) 0, Klauer (FA) 2, Kostroski (FA) 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
