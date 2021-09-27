MONROE — Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s girls tennis team edged host Monroe 4-3 in a Badger Conference Challenge match on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks won three points in singles, including a 6-1, 6-3 decision by Sarah Holzli over Lydia Setterstrom at the No. 2 flight. Lillian Granec (No. 3 flight) beat Lindsey Leuzinger 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 while Lily Congdon (No. 4 flight) defeated Katie Kundert 6-4, 6-1. Fort/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelinek (No. 1 flight) fell 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 to Kylie Miller.
In doubles, Josetta Reed and Kyle Gruennert edged Alicia Brunton and Bella Brunton 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 at the No. 3 flight. The Blackhawks’ Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue (No. 1 doubles) fell 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Sydney Conway and Allison Wunshel while Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid lost 6-2, 6-0 to Morgan Johnson and Melena Brunton.
MONDAY’S RESULT
MCFARLAND — McFarland earned a 7-0 victory over the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team on Monday.
At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin defeated (6-0, 6-0) Sierra Jelinek. Anita Liu defeated Sarah Holzi (6-2, 6-0) for No. 2 singles. Sarah Kopp won No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) over Lily Congdon. Kylie Meinholdt defeated Tay Schwefel (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn claimed the No. 1 flight with a (6-0, 6-2) victory against Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer. No. 2 doubles was won by Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-1, 6-2) over Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe defeated Kylie Gruennert and Josetta Reed 6-1, 6-4 for No. 3 doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.