MONROE — Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s girls tennis team edged host Monroe 4-3 in a Badger Conference Challenge match on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks won three points in singles, including a 6-1, 6-3 decision by Sarah Holzli over Lydia Setterstrom at the No. 2 flight. Lillian Granec (No. 3 flight) beat Lindsey Leuzinger 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 while Lily Congdon (No. 4 flight) defeated Katie Kundert 6-4, 6-1. Fort/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelinek (No. 1 flight) fell 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 to Kylie Miller.

In doubles, Josetta Reed and Kyle Gruennert edged Alicia Brunton and Bella Brunton 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 at the No. 3 flight. The Blackhawks’ Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue (No. 1 doubles) fell 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Sydney Conway and Allison Wunshel while Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid lost 6-2, 6-0 to Morgan Johnson and Melena Brunton.

MONDAY’S RESULT

MCFARLAND — McFarland earned a 7-0 victory over the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team on Monday.

At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin defeated (6-0, 6-0) Sierra Jelinek. Anita Liu defeated Sarah Holzi (6-2, 6-0) for No. 2 singles. Sarah Kopp won No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) over Lily Congdon. Kylie Meinholdt defeated Tay Schwefel (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn claimed the No. 1 flight with a (6-0, 6-2) victory against Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer. No. 2 doubles was won by Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-1, 6-2) over Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe defeated Kylie Gruennert and Josetta Reed 6-1, 6-4 for No. 3 doubles.

Recommended for you

Load comments