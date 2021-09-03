MILTON -- Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's girls tennis team beat host Milton 4-3 in a Badger Conference dual on Thursday.
The Blackhawks won two singles and two doubles matches. Sarah Holzli rallied to top Abby Kueng 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 at No. 2 singles while Lillian Granec swept Romy Khoury 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid beat Holly Garber and Ella Beckler 6-3, 6-4 while Josetta Reed and Kyle Gruennert (No. 3 doubles) were 6-2, 6-1 winners against Ava Senger and Amelia Urbik.
Fort's Sierra Jelinek lost to Natalie Niemeyer 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Lily Congdon (No. 4 singles) fell to Annika Ahlstrom 6-1, 4-6, 10-6. Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue were beaten 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 by Hana Grossman and Amanda Cudziovic at the No. 1 doubles flight.
