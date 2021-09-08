DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson's girls tennis team lost to host DeForest 7-0 in a dual match on Tuesday.

Sierra Jelinek fell 6-2, 6-4 to Joanna Wells at No. 1 singles, Sarah Holzli (No. 2 singles) got beat 6-4, 6-2 by Kaiya Hagerty, Lillian Granec (No. 3 flight) lost to Grace Galbraith 6-3, 6-2 and Lily Congdon (No. 4 flight) was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by Carley O'Connor.

The Norskies' Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock bested Fort's Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. DeForest's Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman beat Leah Kincaid and Mya Nysted 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 doubles and Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp won 6-1, 6-3 versus Josetta Reed and Kyle Gruennert.

The Blackhawks host Watertown today at 4:15 p.m.

