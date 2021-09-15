Tennis: Blackhawks lose to Silver Eagles Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONONA — Fort Atkinson’s girls tennis team lost a Badger Conference dual to Monona Grove at Ahuska Park on Tuesday.The Blackhawks’ lone point came from No. 3 doubles, where Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert were 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 victors over Leah Plourd and Sarah SperleMONONA GROVE 6,FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1Singles:No. 1 — Eliza Martin, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Sierra Jelinek, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;No. 2 — Mary Clark, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Sarah Holzli, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;No. 3 — Ava Lee, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Lillian Granec, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;No. 4 — Riley Perkins, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Lily Congdon, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , — — ;Doubles:No. 1 — Marissa Light, MONONA GROVE HIGH — Kate Walsh, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Lizzie Adelmeyer, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Hilde Rue, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 2 — Paige Hanson, MONONA GROVE HIGH — Emily Clevidence, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Mya Nysted, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Leah Kincaid, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 3 — Josetta Reed, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Kylie Gruennert, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Leah Plourd, MONONA GROVE HIGH — Sarah Sperle, MONONA GROVE HIGH, 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-2 ; Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
