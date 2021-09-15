MONONA — Fort Atkinson’s girls tennis team lost a Badger Conference dual to Monona Grove at Ahuska Park on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks’ lone point came from No. 3 doubles, where Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert were 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 victors over Leah Plourd and Sarah Sperle

MONONA GROVE 6,

FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1

Singles:

No. 1 — Eliza Martin, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Sierra Jelinek, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 — Mary Clark, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Sarah Holzli, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 — Ava Lee, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Lillian Granec, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 — Riley Perkins, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Lily Congdon, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , — — ;

Doubles:

No. 1 — Marissa Light, MONONA GROVE HIGH — Kate Walsh, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Lizzie Adelmeyer, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Hilde Rue, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 — Paige Hanson, MONONA GROVE HIGH — Emily Clevidence, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Mya Nysted, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Leah Kincaid, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 — Josetta Reed, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — Kylie Gruennert, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Leah Plourd, MONONA GROVE HIGH — Sarah Sperle, MONONA GROVE HIGH, 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-2 ;

