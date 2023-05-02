Tennis: Monona Grove sweeps Fort Atkinson nateg May 2, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fort Atkinson's boys tennis team lost a Badger East dual to Monona Grove 7-0 at Rock River Park on Tuesday.The Silver Eagles won all seven matches in straight sets.Fort has another conference dual at home versus Milton this afternoon starting at 4:15 p.m.MONONA GROVE 7, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 0Singles:No. 1 - Nathaniel Posset, MONONA GROVE def. EMMET FETTIG, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 2-0 , -;No. 2 - Anders Rasmussen, MONONA GROVE def. CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;No. 3 - John Rathgeber, MONONA GROVE def. AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 4 - Taite Thomas, MONONA GROVE def. ANDRES HERNANDEZ-CASTELLA, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;Doubles:No. 1 - Bode Kroll, MONONA GROVE - AJ Nelson, MONONA GROVE def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 2 - Lincoln Metcalfe, MONONA GROVE - Dillon O'Brien, MONONA GROVE def. JAKE ERSTAD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LANGDON ESKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 3 - Noah O'Brien, MONONA GROVE - Carson Kornstedt, MONONA GROVE def. BRENT LIVIERI, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - CONNER TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
