No. 4 — Isaac Ringen, STOUGHTON HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 5-7 , 7-6 (4);
Doubles: No. 1 — Evan Loftus, STOUGHTON HIGH — Kyle Day, STOUGHTON HIGH def. SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 — Joshua Phillips, STOUGHTON HIGH — Finnigan Novak, STOUGHTON HIGH def. WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;
No. 3 — Gabe Horton, STOUGHTON HIGH — Brandon Haage, STOUGHTON HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0.
MCFARLAND 4, WHITEWATER 3
WHITEWATER — The McFarland boys tennis team defeated the Whitewater Whippets 4-3 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Tuesday.
The Spartans swept doubles as Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-0, 6-2) Sebastian Cuellar and Nick Wilson at No. 1 doubles. Sean Fernan and Kellan Peil won (6-3, 6-2) over Johan Parez and Hector Rodriguez at NO. 2 doubles.
Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated (4-6, 7-6, 10-7) Emerson Ellenwood and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes at No. 3 doubles. McFarland won one singles slot as Cash Kujak won (6-3, 7-6) over Elijah Grall at NO. 2 singles.
Whitewater won three matches at singles as John Chan (No. 1 flight) won 6-4, 6-2 over David Templeton. Arno Crowley of Whitewater defeated Stellan Kilpatrick 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Keith Camron prevailed 6-2, 7-5 against Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.