The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team fell to Stoughton 6-1 in a Badger Conference dual at Rock River Park on Tuesday.

Caleb Fast (No. 3 singles) won 6-4, 6-3 over Collin Williamson for the Blackhawks’ point.

Fort takes on Milton at FAHS on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

STOUGHTON 6, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1

Singles: No. 1 — Hayden Schreier, STOUGHTON HIGH def. JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 — Nathan Eppler, STOUGHTON HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 — CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Collin Williamson, STOUGHTON HIGH, 7-5 , 7-6 (3), -;

No. 4 — Isaac Ringen, STOUGHTON HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 5-7 , 7-6 (4);

Doubles: No. 1 — Evan Loftus, STOUGHTON HIGH — Kyle Day, STOUGHTON HIGH def. SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 — Joshua Phillips, STOUGHTON HIGH — Finnigan Novak, STOUGHTON HIGH def. WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 — Gabe Horton, STOUGHTON HIGH — Brandon Haage, STOUGHTON HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge — DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0.

MCFARLAND 4, WHITEWATER 3

WHITEWATER — The McFarland boys tennis team defeated the Whitewater Whippets 4-3 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Tuesday.

The Spartans swept doubles as Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson defeated (6-0, 6-2) Sebastian Cuellar and Nick Wilson at No. 1 doubles. Sean Fernan and Kellan Peil won (6-3, 6-2) over Johan Parez and Hector Rodriguez at NO. 2 doubles.

Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated (4-6, 7-6, 10-7) Emerson Ellenwood and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes at No. 3 doubles. McFarland won one singles slot as Cash Kujak won (6-3, 7-6) over Elijah Grall at NO. 2 singles.

Whitewater won three matches at singles as John Chan (No. 1 flight) won 6-4, 6-2 over David Templeton. Arno Crowley of Whitewater defeated Stellan Kilpatrick 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Keith Camron prevailed 6-2, 7-5 against Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles.

