MADISON — Drew Evans swept the throwing events and the girls 1,600-meter relay team squeaked out a first-place finish at the Badger South Conference Meet Tuesday at Madison Edgewood High School.
Other top finishes for Fort Atkinson included Travis Sykes in the triple jump and Jada Zorn in the 800-meter run.
Evans won both the discus and shot put. Evans cruised to the discus title with a distance of 157-07. The second-place throw came in at 141-05.
In the shot put, Evans threw to the winning-distance of 51-08.5.
The Fort Atkinson girls won a tight race in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:12.31. Madison Edgewood placed second in the event with a time of 4:12.36.
Sykes leaped to a first-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 42-04. Sykes grabbed third in the long jump with a 19-02.5. Zorn won the 800-meter run title with a time of 2:24.59.
Nolan Zachgo earned runner-up honors in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.17 and also took third in the 110-meter hurdles with a 16.11.
The Blackhawk boys' 1,600 meter relay team was just edged out in the finals, finishing with a time of 3:35.38. Oregon won the event with a time of 3:35.31.
Trinity Wilson finished second in the 14-player pole vault field, reaching a height of 9-00.
Morgan Brown earned a third-place finish in discus with a 96-02.
Adyn Theriault clocked in at 12.91 in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.87, good for third. She also took third in the long jump with a leap of 16-05.
