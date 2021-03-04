Jacob Murphy put down three kills to end Fort Atkinson’s opener as the Blackhawk boys volleyball team topped Heritage Christian, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15, in a nonconference match Thursday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Murphy and Caden Klingbeil both finished with eight kills, tied for a game-high. Murphy also a game-best six blocks, while Klingbeil finished with a game-high six aces.
Aidan McDonough led Fort Atkinson with 19 assists. With the win, Blackhawk head coach Mark Hacker earned his first varsity victory.
FORT ATKINSON 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0
Fort Atkinson 25 25 25
Heritage Christian 15 20 15
Kills — FA Murphy 8, Klingbeil 8. Assists — FA McDonough 19. Aces — FA Klingbeil 6. Blocks — FA Murphy 6.
Jefferson 3, Clinton 1
CLINTON — Junior Savannah Serdynski picked up a double-double as the Jefferson volleyball team earned its first win of the season with a 23-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 Rock Valley Conference victory over host Clinton on Thursday night.
Serdynski finished the match with a game-high 27 assists to go with 11 digs.
“Setter Savannah Serdynski ended the night with a double-double, showing her ability to lead the team in play as well as consistency,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said.
Sophomore Mackenzie Thom collected a game-high18 kills for Jefferson. Thom and junior Presley Biwer both finished with four aces, while junior Aidyn Messmann had the team’s only block of the night. Biwer also ended with a game-best 15 digs.
“Presley Biwer and Mackenzie Thom both progressively got stronger as the match went on,” Jacobson Spiegel said. “Aidyn Messmann continues to be our best offensive threat. Overall, we are getting stronger as a team and more comfortable playing next to each other. It’s fun and encouraging to see the improvements they’ve made already.”
JEFFERSON 3, CLINTON 1
Jefferson 23 25 25 25
Clinton 25 9 13 15
Kills — J Thom 18, C Roehl 7. Assists — J Serdynski 27, C E Teubert 8. Digs — J Biwer 15, C F Teubert 14. Blocks — J Messmann 1, C Roehl 3. Aces — J Thom 4, Biwer 4, C Manino 2.
