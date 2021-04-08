NEW BERLIN — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on the road and earned a 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 victory over host Heritage Christian on Thursday night.

Caden Klingbeil collected a game-high 11 kills, while Jackson Fenner added nine in the victory. Fenner also had four aces.

Jacob Murphy and Dorian Burhans both recorded three blocks. Aidan McDonough racked up a game-high 28 assists, while Travis Skyes finished with six digs.

“Seniors Caden Klingbeil, Jackson Fenner, Travis Skyes and Aidan McDonough stepped up when it came close and provided big plays to aid in the win,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mark Hacker said.

FORT ATKINSON 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1

Fort Atkinson 25 25 22 25

Heritage Christian 13 21 25 17

Kills — FA Klingbeil 11. Assists — FA McDonough 28. Digs — FA Skyes 6. Aces — FA Fenner 4. Blocks — FA Murphy 3, Burhans 3.

Fort Atkinson 3, Beaver Dam 0

The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team closed out regular season play with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-19, home sweep against Beaver Dam on Thursday night. 

Emma Mans finished with 13 kills in the victory, while Andi Spies recorded 19 assists. Callie Krause added 16 assists. Alyssa Heagney collected seven aces along with seven blocks. Hope Heagney had a team-high 13 blocks and Alex Theriault led the team in digs with 16. 

