NEW BERLIN — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on the road and earned a 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 victory over host Heritage Christian on Thursday night.

Caden Klingbeil collected a game-high 11 kills, while Jackson Fenner added nine in the victory. Fenner also had four aces.

Jacob Murphy and Dorian Burhans both recorded three blocks. Aidan McDonough racked up a game-high 28 assists, while Travis Skyes finished with six digs.

“Seniors Caden Klingbeil, Jackson Fenner, Travis Skyes and Aidan McDonough stepped up when it came close and provided big plays to aid in the win,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mark Hacker said.

FORT ATKINSON 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1

Fort Atkinson 25 25 22 25

Heritage Christian 13 21 25 17

Kills — FA Klingbeil 11. Assists — FA McDonough 28. Digs — FA Skyes 6. Aces — FA Fenner 4. Blocks — FA Murphy 3, Burhans 3.

Load comments