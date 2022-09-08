Yaretzi Torres
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson’s Yaretzi Torres lost a three-set battle in the No. 3 singles match against Watertown on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. The Blackhawks lost 4-3.

 Kevin Wilson

WATERTOWN — The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team fell to host Watertown 4-3 in a Badger East dual on Thursday.

At No. 2 singles, the Blackhawks’ Lillian Granec won 6-3, 6-4.

Load comments