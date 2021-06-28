LA CROSSE — Fort Atkinson’s Drew Evans fell a spot short of a top-10 finish in the discus throw during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field tournament Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Evans finished 11th in the discus with a toss of 138 feet, 6 inches. The junior also competed in the shot put, placing 16th with a distance of 45-11.5.
The Blackhawk boys had one other competitor at the state meet.
Travis Sykes finished 17th in the triple jump with a leap of 40-09.
Arrowhead won the boys Division 1 state title with 66 points. Fort Atkinson was unable to score any points.
Junior Jada Zorn led the Fort Atkinson girls with a 13th-place finish in the 800 meter run. Zorn timed in at 2 minutes, 21.65 seconds.
Senior Lauren Haas took 18th in the 400 meter dash, clocking in with a time of 1:02.09. Junior Adyn Theriault finished 23rd overall in the prelims of the 100 meter dash.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Theriault, Zorn, Haas and junior Sophie Chapman teamed up for a 21st-place finish. The Fort group timed in at 4:13.42.
D.C. Everest took home the girls Division 1 state title with 46 points.
“Competing at the state meet for the first time can be a real challenge,” Fort Atkinson head coach Dennis Schwedrsky said. “Kids are competing in front of more spectators than ever before and against the best competition in the state. Additionally, Saturday had the added challenge of nearly constant rain, which made the runways, throwing circles and track very difficult to deal with, and made everyone soaking wet all day. Given these challenges, our athletes performed well. All performed near their personal bests, and almost everyone finished better than they were seeded. I was proud of how everyone handled the day.”
