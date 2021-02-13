KAUKAUNA — Fort Atkinson's Jacob Horvatin lost a close first-round match and ended his season in an opening-round consolation bout at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
The senior Blackhawk — ranked No. 7 in the state at 220 pounds — lost a 5-4 decision to Kaukauna senior Alex Ashauer in the quarterfinals.
The loss dropped Horvatin to the consolation bracket where he matched up with Ashwaubenon senior Nathan Moynihan. The No. 3-ranked Moynihan pinned Horvatin in the second round.
As the lone Fort Atkinson representative, Horvatin finished the season with a 13-3 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.