Jacob Horvatin
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson senior Jacob Horvatin hoists Kaukauna's Alex Ashauer in a 220-pound quarterfinal at the Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday in Kaukauna. Horvatin lost the match by a 5-4 decision and later lost by fall to New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Noah Nieberle by fall in 3 minutes, 36 seconds. Horvatin ended the season with a 13-3 record.

 Kevin Wilson

KAUKAUNA — Fort Atkinson's Jacob Horvatin lost a close first-round match and ended his season in an opening-round consolation bout at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday at Kaukauna High School. 

The senior Blackhawk — ranked No. 7 in the state at 220 pounds — lost a 5-4 decision to Kaukauna senior Alex Ashauer in the quarterfinals. 

The loss dropped Horvatin to the consolation bracket where he matched up with  Ashwaubenon senior Nathan Moynihan. The No. 3-ranked Moynihan pinned Horvatin in the second round. 

As the lone Fort Atkinson representative, Horvatin finished the season with a 13-3 record. 

Load comments