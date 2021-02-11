Jacob Horvatin wanted a daily reminder of his shortcomings last season.
Last year as a junior Horvatin lost in a sectional semifinal match which he led. The wrestler — Janesville Craig’s Mitchell Schumann — went on to reach the podium at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Horvatin — now a senior at Fort Atkinson — felt like that should have been him. And he didn’t want to forget that feeling.
“Actually I thought about it (sectional loss) very frequently,” Horvatin said. “The kid that beat me took sixth at state. Him on the podium was actually my screensaver for four to five months. I would just look at it every day and it would give me motivation.”
Maybe after the weekend Horvatin can have a screensaver of himself on the state podium.
He’ll certainly have a shot as the senior will compete at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
This season at sectionals Horvatin won a closely-contested second-place match to earn his state ticket — beating out Pewaukee’s John Mohr, 6-5.
“I felt like I should have gone last year, it was almost a sense of relief,” Horvatin said. “I knew I was capable of doing it. I just finally acted out on it.”
The 220-pound match was tied 5-5 in the waning seconds, but Horvatin escaped in the final seconds to secure his first state-tournament berth.
“I remember looking at the clock, knowing I needed an escape,” Horvatin said.
“He was snagging my ankle. I posted my hands on him and debated if I should go behind. I looked at the clock and there were three seconds left. I kicked my foot out and got away.”
That move that sent Horvatin to state wasn’t in his bag last year.
“Throughout my entire high school career, the mat is where I struggled,” he said. “I was terrible riding, I was terrible on bottom and getting out. What really set this year apart was that I put a lot of effort in on the mat.”
There was no easy road for Horvatin.
The number of Division 1 state qualifiers went down from 16 to eight in every weight class and powerhouses like Mukwonago and Arrowhead were added to the Blackhawks’ sectional. Not to mention Fort Atkinson still had to deal with the likes of two-time defending state champions Stoughton — as well as traditional power Milton.
Not even Horvatin’s senior teammate Thomas Witkins — a state qualifier his sophomore and junior seasons — was able to advance past sectionals.
“It was a much harder journey,” Horvatin said. “Fort Atkinson has always had a history of having hard sectionals, but especially this year.
“It was all hard draws for us.”
The hard draws won’t stop either.
Horvatin — ranked No. 7 at 220 pounds — will matchup with Kaukauna senior Alex Ashauer in the first round of the state tournament. Ashauer is ranked No. 6 in the state.
“There are no chumps here,” Horvatin said. “Anyone can go to regionals, you can make it to sectionals if you’re decent. To make it to the state tournament — especially this year — you have to be good.”
