BELOIT — Drew Evans is on a bit of a roll.
After winning Badger South and regional titles in the shot put and discus, the Fort Atkinson junior added sectional championships in the two events during a WIAA Division 1 track and field sectional Thursday at Beloit Memorial High School.
Evans won the discus throw by more than five feet, finishing with the winning distance of 154-03. Mukwonago's Jacob Young took second with a 149-02.
It was a bit closer for Evans in the shot put as finished first with a toss of 51-00. Janesville Parker's Abiathar Curry earned runner-up honors with a throw of 49-08.
Evans helped the Blackhawk boys to a 10th-place finish with 45 points. Mukwonago won the sectional with 142 points.
The Fort Atkinson girls — led by senior Lauren Haas and the 4x400 meter relay team — placed eighth overall with 43 points. Mukwonago also won the girls sectional with 95 points.
Haas earned a sectional title in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 99 seconds. Haas also was part of the 4x400 meter relay team that took first in the event.
Haas, along with juniors Adyn Theriault, Jada Zorn and Sophie Chapman clocked in with the top time in the 4x400 relay with a 4:12.99.
Theriault and Zorn joined Haas as individual state qualifiers for the girls.
Theriault advanced out of sectionals with a time of 13.17 in the 100 meter dash, good for third overall. Zorn also came away with a third-place finish on Thursday, timing in at 2:25.41 in the 800 meter run.
Travis Sykes joined Evans as a state qualifier.
The Fort Atkinson senior earned a state spot in the triple jump with a leap of 40-10, good for third.
Top four finishers from each event moved on to the state tournament.
