LAKE GENAVA — The girls 1,600-meter relay team finished first and Drew Evans swept the throwing titles at a WIAA Division 1 track and field regional Monday at Badger High School.
Led by Evans, the Blackhawk boys finished fifth with 76 points. Mukwonago won with 193 points. The Fort Atkinson girls took sixth with 63.5 points. Mukwonago finished first with 198 points.
In the 1,600-meter relay, Adyn Theriault, Jada Zorn, Sophie Chapman and Lauren Haas teamed up for a top finish with a time of 4 minutes, 14.77 seconds.
Evans threw to the top distance in the shot put with a throw of 50-03. In the discus, it was a fling of 146-04 that won Evans the event.
Second-place finishes for the Fort Atkinson girls included Haas (400-meter dash, 1:01.77) and Chapman (1,600-meter run, 5:49.51).
Theriault (100-meter dash, 12.94) and Zorn (800-meter run, 2:27.51) both grabbed third-place finishes. Fourth-place finishes included Theriault (long jump, 16-05) and Morgan Brown (shot put, 30-11.75 and discus, 95-05).
Top four finishers advanced to sectionals.
The Fort Atkinson boys had one runner-up finish as Travis Sykes took second in the triple jump with a leap of 42-06.25.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Cory Pfeifer, Aiden Worden, Ben Stricker and Anthony Henrichon placed third in the event with a 8:45.20.
Eli Koehler (400-meter dash, 53.03) and Nolan Zachgo (110-meter hurdles, 16.25) both finished fourth in their respective events.
The 800-meter relay team of Alec Courtier, Evan Dudzek, Scott Buchta and Anthony Theriault took fourth in the event with a 1:37.98.
The Fort girls also had a fourth-place relay finish from the 400-meter relay team as Abby Punzel, Mallory Gasper, Maddy Kontny and Adyn Theriault timed in at 52.41.
