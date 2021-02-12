EDGERTON — The Blackhawks' offense stalled as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team ended its season with a 58-22 loss to Edgerton in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Friday in Edgerton.
Fort Atkinson (8-15) was held to just 10 points in the first half and only mustered up 12 points after halftime. Junior guard Lily Belzer finished with a team-high six points.
The silver lining for Fort Atkinson — despite their tough schedule — the team's eight wins this season was more victories than the team had compiled the last three years combined (seven).
The Blackhawks won three games last season and earned just two victories each of the pervious two seasons. Fort Atkinson had its highest-win total since the the 2015-2016 season when the Blackhawks went 9-15.
Edgerton (17-4) will travel to top-seeded Jefferson (18-2) — which beat Monroe, 45-30, on Friday — in a regional final Saturday. Jefferson won the teams' lone regular-season meeting, 45-37, on Dec. 3.
EDGERTON 58, FORT ATKINSON 22
Fort Atkinson 10 12 — 22
Edgerton 25 33 — 58
FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Belzer 3 0-0 6; Marquart 0 1-3 1; Staude 1 2-4 5; Kohl 0 2-2 2; Neste 2 1-3 5; Jacobson 0 3-4 3. Totals 6 9-16 22.
EDGERTON — Rebman 3 0-0 6; Bowen 2 0-0 4; Blum 1 0-0 3; Scharlau 1 0-0 3; Gunderson 6 1-2 15; Delgado 2 0-0 4; Fox 6 3-4 16; Rusch 2 1-2 6; Zeimet 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 6-10 58.
3-point goals: FA 1 (Staude 1); E 6 (Gunderson 2, Scharlau 1, Blum 1, Fox 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls: FA 12; E 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.