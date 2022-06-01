Blackhawks lose to Waukesha West

WAUKESHA -- The 14th-seeded Fort Atkinson girls soccer team lost its playoff opener at third-seeded Waukesha West 12-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Wolverines scored eight times in the first half. 

Waukesha's Abby Stoeck and Camryn Ries both had hat tricks and Sarah Schwab added two goals.

Fort finishes the season 2-13-1.

The Wolverines host sixth-seeded Elkhorn in Saturday's regional final.

