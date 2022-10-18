Blackhawks lose to Sauk

PRAIRIE DU SAC—The 10th-seeded Fort Atkinson boys soccer team lost to seventh-seeded Sauk Prairie 1-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks, who allowed a first-half goal, end the season 5-9-1 in head coach T.J. DiPrizio’s first year guiding the program. Fort says to goodbye to its four seniors.

