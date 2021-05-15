FOND DU LAC — Drew Davis never thought he would be playing goalie at state.
Casey Strayer never thought Fort Atkinson would be state.
Kent Lovejoy never thought there would be a state tournament.
Still, on Saturday morning the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team trekked up to Fond du Lac to take on top-seeded McFarland in a state semifinal match.
There was no dramatic ending or Cinderella finish for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks.
But Fort Atkinson can rest happy in the offseason knowing they defied the odds enough for one year.
In a season that started with no promises of postseason play, Fort Atkinson closed out its first-ever state berth with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 state boys alternate fall soccer tournament Saturday afternoon at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
“It was a great run, never would have expected us to come even close to this,” said Strayer, a senior midfielder. “My entire high school career we never got past the first playoff game.”
Fort Atkinson held its own in the state matchup — especially in the first half — allowing just one goal off a penalty kick from McFarland senior Jake Sampson.
But Spartan standout Zach Nichols scored twice in a span of 1 minute, 4 seconds early in the second half to help close the book on Fort Atkinson’s historic run.
Early on it was Fort Atkinson sophomore defender Aiden Worden and Davis that were the story as the pair helped keep the Spartans off the board for two-thirds of the first half.
McFarland (12-0-1) started to garner some pressure on the Fort Atkinson (7-6-2) defense about 10 minutes in, but still couldn’t crack the Blackhawks as the half drew to the mid-way point.
“Our marking was insane, we didn’t let Nichols get to the goal, like he did in the second half,” Davis said. “When he slipped, someone else dropped and covered that spot.”
It was Worden on the all-state Nichols who helped stave away a few dangerous looks as Fort Atkinson’s last line of defense. Davis came up big in the 23rd minute after he blocked a shot on goal and then snagged a save off a rebounded McFarland shot.
The Spartans continued to get deep into the Blackhawk defense and with 30:35 gone in the first half, Sampson got McFarland a golden opportunity with a penalty kick after drawing a foul in the box.
Davis went right on the PK, but Sampson put it past him left to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
Nichols — a junior — got free with just under two minutes left in the first half, but the combination of Worden and Davis were able to fend off the dangerous fast break.
“Aiden all year has been wonderful for us, he’s such a tremendous athlete,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “He did a really good job on No. 21 (Nichols) for most of the game.”
McFarland’s Riley Turner got hold of a hard-hit shot on goal with about 10 seconds remaining in the first, but Davis thwarted the rocket shot in the final seconds of the half.
“Drew was going off, he was saving everything,” Strayer said.
“I never would have seen myself playing goalie in this high level of a game,” said Davis, who transitioned to keeper this season. “I just came ready and did what I could to help the team out.”
McFarland took its 1-0 lead into the break.
“What I told the boys is that if someone told you a month ago you’d be down 1-0 on a penalty kick to the No. 1 seed, you’d take that every time,” Lovejoy said.
“Really happy where we were at half.”
Nichols finally was able to break through the Blackhawk defense early in the second half as he got free to net a goal on the right-side of the box to make it 2-0 at the 50:29 mark.
Still a bit flustered from the early second-half goal, the Blackhawk defense surrendered another score from Nichols soon after at 51:33 to make it 3-0 McFarland.
“The first one was a good run and the second one we just lost focus,” Strayer said. “We let them get one more in. There was a little bit of frustration after the first goal and we let it get to us. We were able to clamp down after that.”
From there the Spartan defense — which has allowed just six goals this season — did its job as McFarland advanced to its third-straight state title game.
Fort Atkinson will have to wait until next year to continue to defy the odds.
“Last year we lost our first playoff game...To go this far in the playoffs just a year after it feels incredibly awesome and we’re so grateful," Davis said.
