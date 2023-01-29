OAKFIELD -- Johnson Creek's wrestlers placed second and Fort Atkinson finished third at the Oakfield Invitational on Saturday.
Luke Hartz (24-10) went 4-0 with three pins and a major decision to win the 132-pound weight class for the Bluejays, who scored 161.5 points.
Taylor Joseph (33-7) went 5-0 with five pins at 152 to place first.
Domonic Raabe (26-13) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision to finish second at 160.
Gurinderpal Khasria (26-13) went 3-2 with three pins to take third at 195.
Connor Gerstner (19-17) went 1-3 with one pin to take fourth at 120.
For the Blackhawks, who scored 154 points, Aiden Worden (34-3) won the 170-pound title. After receiving a first-round bye, Worden stuck his next three opponents -- Xavier's Nick Ritchie in 3:00, Dodgeland's Robert Link in 3:29 and Living Word Lutheran's Jerry Lepien in 5:30 -- before earning a 9-6 decision over Reedsville's Casey Braun (28-10) in the title match.
Trey Wedl (11-4) went 3-1 with three pins to finish second at 132.
Noah Horwath (24-11) went 2-1 with two pins to place second at 126.
Joshua Strasburg (4-2) went 2-2 with two pins to finish third at 120.
Abbott Williams (2-4) went 1-3 with one pin to place fourth at 182.
Team scores: Appleton Xavier 233.5, Johnson Creek 161.5, Fort Atkinson 154, Green West co-op 151.5, Ozaukee 149, Reedsville 142.5, New Holstein 106, Sheboygan North 100.5, Fond du Lac 89.5, Living Word Lutheran 73.5, Dodgeland 71, Oakfield 71.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
STOUGHTON -- Fort Atkinson's wrestling team lost its final Badger East dual of the season, 43-27 at Stoughton on Friday.
The Vikings won three matches by decision, two more via fall, another by sudden victory plus three via forfeit.
The Blackhawks earned three pinfalls, one decision and received one forfeit. Noah Horwath (126) pinned Victor Rivera at 1:33, Ethan Bilau (145) pinned Anders Gausman at 2:49 and Aiden Worden (170) stuck Danil Kostetskyi at 5:29. Rylan Heine (120) beat Lukas Hartbeg by decision 6-3.
Fort wrestles at the Badger East meet hosted by Milton High School this Saturday.
STOUGHTON 43, FORT ATKINSON 27
106: Crystiana Turrittin (FORT) received forfeit
113: Gabe Schneider (STOU) received forfeit
120: Rylan Heine (FORT) dec. Lukas Hartberg 6-3
126: Noah Horwath (FORT) pinned Victor Rivera at 1:33
132: Chance Suddeth (STOU) received forfeit
*138: William Hollister (STOU) dec. Robert Wildenauer 5-0
145: Ethan Bilau (FORT) pinned Anders Gausman at 2:49
152: Cole Sarbacker (STOU) pinned Louden Goutcher at 1:40
160: Ethan Soderbloom (STOU) dec. Rayhan Lopez 8-1
170: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Danil Kostetskyi at 5:29
182: Gatlin Empey (STOU) major dec. Cooper Recob 9-1
195: Kaeson Salonek (STOU) sudden victory Rocco Foelker 3-1
220: Beckett Spilde (STOU) pinned Eliel Acosta at 1:38
285: Griffin Empey (STOU) received forfeit
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek finished 0-2 at the Parkview quadrangular on Thursday.
Domonic Raabe won both of his matches at 160 pounds with one pin and one decision to lead the Bluejays.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 36, JOHNSON CREEK 18
106 — Double Forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit
126 — Double Forfeit
132 — Luke Hartz (JC) pinned Jameson Wallin (BJ) at 4:40
138 — Joe Lohmar (BJ) received forfeit
145 — Marcus McIntyre (BJ) received forfeit
152 — Double Forfeit
*160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Charlie Weiss (BJ) at 4:28
170 — Karson Miller (BJ) pinned Abigail Moreno (JC) at 1:18
182 — Double Forfeit
195 — CJ Steuly (BJ) pinned Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) at 3:02
220 — Emmitt Allen (BJ) pinned Silas Hartz (JC) at 3:02
285 — Landon King (BJ) pinned Logan Zerbe (JC) at 1:32
PARKVIEW/ALBANY 72, JOHNSON CREEK 9
106 — Slater Valley (PA) received forfeit
113 — Blake Finley (PA) received forfeit
120 — Danny Finley (PA) pinned Connor Gerstner (JC) at 1:13
126 — Connor Flippin (PA) received forfeit
132 — Ian Suer (PA) pinned Luke Hartz (JC) at 4:35
138 — Evan Suer (PA) received forfeit
145 — Nicolas Zamora (PA) received forfeit
*152 — Simone Cenacchi (PA) received forfeit
160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) dec. Jayden Anderson (PA) 6-0
170 — Sean Morales (PA) pinned Abigail Moreno (JC) at 1:05
182 — Sam Schwengels (PA) received forfeit
195 — Wyatt Egan (PA) pinned Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) at 1:56
220 — Wesley Egan (PA) pinned Silas Hartz (JC) at 1:21
285 — Logan Zerbe (JC) received forfeit
