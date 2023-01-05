SUN PRAIRIE—Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team lost a nonconference dual to host Sun Prairie East/West 55-24 on Thursday at Sun Prairie East High School.
The Blackhawks won their three matches in the middleweight classes.
Louden Goutcher (145 pounds) pinned Teague Justman in 3 minutes, 8 seconds, Rayhan Lopez (152) pinned Haroon Ahamed at 3:23 and Aiden Worden (160) won by fall at 2:42 versus Sophia Bassino in the first match of the night.
The Blackhawks have a conference dual at DeForest tonight.
SUN PRAIRIE 55, FORT ATKINSON 24
106: Caleb Horwath (FOAT) received forfeit
113: Marley Hermann (SPEW) received forfeit
120: Bopa Quintana (SPEW) pinned Rylan Heine at 1:24
126: Christopher Anderson (SPEW) pinned Noah Horwath at 0:43
132: Parker Olson (SPEW) major dec. Robert Wildenauer 15-2
138: Dylan Muehlenberg (SPEW) pinned Ethan Bilau at 2:54
145: Louden Goutcher (FOAT) pinned Teague Justman at 3:08
152: Rayhan Lopez (FOAT) pinned Haroon Ahamed at 3:23
160: Aiden Worden (FOAT) pinned Sophia Bassino at 2:42*
170: Meliek Henderson (SPEW) pinned Keegan Huser at 4:34
182: Seth Kosky (SPEW) dec. Cooper Recob 12-7
195: Jaxon Johnson (SPEW) pinned Rocco Foelker at 4:32
220: Isaiah Horan (SPEW) pinned Eliel Acosta at 2:38
285: Kamron Sarbacker (SPEW) pinned Rylan Guth at 2:15
