Senior Thomas Witkins picked up his 100th career victory as the Fort Atkinson wrestling team split versus Kenosha Christian Life and Oregon in a home triangular on Friday.
The Blackhawks defeated Oregon, 66-12, and fell to Kenosha, 48-30, on Senior Day.
Noah Horwath got Fort Atkinson started off against Oregon with a 16-0 technical-fall victory at 120 pounds. After three straight forfeits, Antonio Torres captured a pin 1 minute, 4 seconds into the 145-pound bout for the Blackhawks.
The fall gave Fort Atkinson a 29-0 advantage.
The Panthers found a pin at 152 pounds, but the Blackhawks bounced back thanks to a second-period pin from Aiden Worden at 160 pounds. Oregon won via fall at 170 pounds, but it would be the last points the Panthers would gather against the hosts.
Witkins earned an 8-1 decision at 182 pounds and also picked a victory via pin against Kenosha at 195 pounds to go 2-0 on the day as he earned his 100th-career victory.
At 195 pounds against Oregon, Eli Koehler finished his opponent off with a first-period pin. Jacob Horvatin (220) and Dorian Burhans (285) won via major decision and fall, respectively.
The match ended with a pair of Panther forfeits.
Kenosha hand the upper-hand in the lightweights as the match started at 113 pounds, and also began with six straight Kenosha victories.
Fort Atkinson got on the board with three points at 152 pounds when Max Branaman found an 11-4 decision victory.
That made it 36-3 Kenosha.
Worden picked up another victory at 160 pounds — this time via 4-2 decision. Kenosha won the next bout, but then the Blackhawks captured the final four matches that were wrestled.
Koehler (182), Witkins (195), Horvatin (220) and Burhans (285) all pinned their opponents for Fort Atkinson. The final bout at 106 pounds was won by Kenosha via forfeit.
