CAMBRIDGE — The 2022 racing season got underway at Wisconsin’s Action Track on a cool Saturday evening in south central Wisconsin. Five divisions of racing action was capped off with Fort Atkinson’s Jason Erickson making his return to the Jefferson Speedway victory lane. Erickson motored to the front of the field to claim the Benninger Concrete 50 lap Late Model main event in impressive fashion.
The racing got underway with Luke Westenberg and Kyle Smith pacing the pack of 18 competitors to the drop of the green flag. The duo battled side by side for control while Dylan Schuyler watched intently from third. Smith spent the opening ten circuits trying to clear for the lead until a caution on lap 11 slowed his efforts for an incident in turn four. Westenberg and Smith once again led the field back to green. On the restart, Westenberg wiggled slightly, allowing Smith to fire into sole possession of the lead. Schuyler followed up to second with Erickson now in third. Two more cautions set up a restart with Schuyler and Smith out front. Schuyler got the advantage on lap 14, bringing Erickson along for second. Erickson wasted little time, sliding under Schuyler as they raced into turn one on lap 15. Erickson powered into the lead off turn two while Dale Nottestad moved up to challenge Schuyler for second. Another yellow flag slowed the pace on lap 18. Under the caution, Schuyler was forced to pit, handing second to Nottestad.
Erickson led the field back to green with Nottestad now filling his rear view mirror. As racing resumed, Erickson quickly began to stretch his advantage. Erickson’s lead continued to increase as the laps ticked away. At the checkers, it was Erickson for the convincing victory with Nottestad coming home second. Shaun Scheel, Smith and Chris Chenoweth rounded out the top five.
In Sportsman action, it was Chris Weber of West Salem claiming the 30 lap feature event. Jason Thoma grabbed the early lead from the pole with Bobby Selsing Jr quickly up to second. Weber followed into third a couple laps later while Selsing pressured the leader, Thoma.
The leaders ran nose to tail for several laps until Weber made a move to the high side of Selsing on lap 17. Two laps later, Weber was clear for second and setting his sights on Thoma. Weber closed in on the leader as the laps began to wind down. With three laps to go, Weber once again drove to the outside, drawing even with Thoma. But a caution on lap 28 paused the battle, setting up a shootout to the finish. Thoma and Weber paced the pack back to green with each driver looking to gain the advantage.
Thoma initially moved ahead, but Weber returned to his outside. The duo raced wheel to wheel over the final laps, heading the checkers with nothing settled. As they crossed the stripe, it was Weber with the advantage to secure the win with Thoma settling for second. Tyler Deporter finished third followed by Selsing and Kurt Kleven.
Watertown’s Jason Uttech laid claim to the 20 lap International feature event. Caden Pankow and Timothy Higgins made up the front row at the start with Pankow taking the early lead. Weston Strese moved up to second on lap three and began to challenge Pankow for the top spot. A caution waved on lap five, pitting Pankow and Strese on the front row for the restart.
As racing resumed, Strese moved his machine out front, bringing Uttech along for second. Uttech went right to work on Strese, driving to the high side and trying to draw even. Uttech continued to chip away on the outside, inching his car into he lead. By lap 14, Uttech was out front with Mark Dewey now up to second. Dewey closed in on Uttech, peeking to the low side and trying to get alongside. But Uttech held Dewey at bay through the checkers to pick up the win. Dewey was second followed by Strese, Mark English and James Bohling.
Jacob Tiegan of Marian, IA, captured the 20 lap Legends main event. Ben Massman grabbed the lead on lap one. After an early caution, Massman and Kenny Storkson led the field back to green. Massman returned to the lead with Storkson trying to hold off Tiegan for second. Tiegan got by Storkson and quickly charged up alongside Massman.
Tiegan grabbed control of the lead on lap three and never relinquished the position. Quick qualifier, Danny Lehmkuhl drove up to second in the closing laps, but Tiegan was already on his way to the checkers for the win. Lehmkuhl was second with Storkson, Adam Powers and Massman rounding out the top five.
Alex Hartwig of Portage claimed the caution free 15 lap Bandolero main event. Axel Oldenhoff took the initial lead on lap one. Kaeden Wangsness fought back on the low side with Easton Riedner and Lincoln Cain right behind. Hartwig joined the leaders as Wangsness moved out front. Riedner followed up to second and drew even with Wangsness with Hartwig now up to third. Rieder moved out front on lap six, bringing Hartwig along.
Hartwig quickly made his move under Riedner, pulling alongside on lap seven. A lap later, Hartwig was out front alone. Cain eventually followed into second, but it was Hartwig staying strong on the point to pick up the win. Can finished second followed by Avery Linnerud, Riedner and Collin Murphy.
Next Saturday, May 14, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Cambridge and Jefferson and Hwy 18.
