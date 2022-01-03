JEFFERSON — Four girls reached double figures leading the Jefferson High School girls basketball team to a 58-47 non-conference home win over Baraboo Monday.
Ayianna Johnson poured in a game-high 22 points, while Riley Madden added 11 and both Aidyn Messmann and Abby Helmink chipped in 10 as the Eagles improved to 7-3 on the season.
“Coming back off of the layoff we gave the kids off and didn’t practice until (Sunday) night, so it was good to get the game in as a tune-up for Thursday,” said Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson. “It was good to have four kids in double figures.”
In a game that was originally scheduled to be played during the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28, the Eagles, behind 13 Johnson points, built a 32-15 halftime advantage over the Thunderbirds (2-8).
“We can obviously play better, we missed some easy shots, but it’s coming along,” said Peterson.
The Eagles did get to the free throw line 26 times, but made just 15, an area Peterson said his team needs to improve on.
“We did get to the line, but we have to shoot a little better than that; we got to the line that many times. I’d like to see us make 19 or 20 at least,” said Peterson of the 58% night at the stripe.
Jefferson travels to Brodhead to face the Rock Valley Conference leaders and No. 3 ranked team in Division 4 Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Going on the road is never easy, we had them at our place once last year and we played them tough. They’re undefeated in conference, so they’re the team to beat right now,” said Peterson.
