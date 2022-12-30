WHITEWATER -- Whitewater finished 28th with 77 points at the annual Mid-States Wrestling Classic, which was held at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday and Thursday.
This season, 41 teams descended on UW-W for the event, including six of the eight highest-ranked squads in Illinois.
The Whippets' Connor Friend (19-6) went 4-3 at 132 pounds to place sixth. He earned two major decisions, one decision and had one victory via fall.
"Connor lost a close quarterfinal match that came right down to the end versus Wauconda's Cooper Daun," Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming said. "Connor almost got a turn to claim backpoints but just did not quite make the turn. Connor came back on day two with a convincing major decision over Dundee Crown's Vinnie Velazquez and then a decision over Turner's Zack Ries to reach the top six.
"He then dropped the consolation semifinal match by decision to Amery's Hunter Beese to go into the fifth place match. Connor wrestled tough in the last match but could not quite pull it out and lost by decision to Daun. Connor wrestled well throughout the tournament with quality matches that allowed us to find things we will work on as we enter the back half of the season."
Aaron Porras (17-8) went 4-3 at 160 with two pins, one decision and one win via tech fall to place 10th.
"Aaron had a tough loss to Darlington-Blackhawk's Maddox Goebel on the second day, but then came back with one of his best matches of the season," Schimming said. "He had a strong opponent from Nicolet and was in a tight match going into the third period. Aaron turned it on and put together a couple of nice takedowns and ended up using basic techniques and pinned his opponent."
Jarvis Porcaro (13-11) went 3-4 at 120 with one pin and two decisions to place 12th.
"Jarvis had his best outing of the season on day one with three great wins putting him into day two," Schimming said. "Jarvis ran into tough competition on day two but wrestled tough."
EAGLES 37TH
Jefferson's wrestling team placed 37th, scoring 31 points.
Nick Lara (11-7) went 3-3 at 106 with three victories by pinfall to place 10th.
Aiden DeBlare (14-8) was 4-3 at 120, earning three wins via fall and another by decision to take 11th.
Whitewater and Jefferson have a conference dual at Jefferson Middle School on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.