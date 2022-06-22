Mark Gavigan was recently announced as Fort Atkinson High School’s new varsity girls basketball coach.
Gavigan, a 2010 graduate of Milton high school, was an assistant coach for the Red Hawks’ boys program for five years and coached junior varsity teams for four seasons. This is his first head varsity gig.
Gavigan calls Fort Atkinson his adopted hometown. He can’t wait to hit the ground running in year one guiding the Blackhawks.
“I’m fired up,” Gavigan explained. “It’s been a dream and goal of mine to have my own program where I have final say and call the shots.
“I thought the interview process went well. Coach Steve Mahoney called me and asked if I was sitting down. I remember smiling in my office and getting teary eyed.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity and to do it in my adopted home and the community I plan to be a part of for a long time is exciting. I’m also excited to work in the community I love and the community I’m apart of.”
Gavigan replaces Michael Rajsich, who compiled a 22-50 record in three seasons at the helm. Fort won 11 games last season, its most since the 2011-12 season, and five of its top six scores have eligibility remaining. Top-scorer Taylor Marquart (13.8 points per game) graduated earlier this month.
“Their record last year wasn’t indicative of how good they were,” Gavigan said. “I’ve watched all the film and they lost some close games. They had the lead on Beaver Dam at halftime.
“We lose some seniors from that team but have a lot of talent coming back. Elly Kohl was the conference leader in 3s. Brooke Christiansen and Ashlie Riley down low have taken big steps in their finishing and rebounding abilities.
“There were also a lot of role players who kind of go unnoticed but not by me when I’m watching film. There’s a lot of these kids who can make an impact.”
Gavigan wants to up participation levels across the program.
“Step one for me is building a culture,” Gavigan said. “Last year, there were 20 to 25 kids in the entire program. We want to build something girls want to be a big part of. My bigger pictures ideas are to get girls involved in Fort basketball. Win, lose or draw, I want girls to be a part of the program. We’ll work closely with Kory Knickrehm and the Lady Blackhawk youth program.”
Gavigan expects Fort to be competitive within its Badger East pod this upcoming season. He wants to instill a confidence within his players that the team is more than capable of hanging with all its league foes.
“Maybe I’m an optimistic, but I don’t see any reason we can’t compete in our pod and have a chance to play for a conference title,” Gavigan said. “We have enough talent in our room to do something like that. It will be important to get the girls to believe they can do it. Maybe there’s some self doubt right now.
“If they see it the way Miranda Cottrell and Paul Ganser and I see it, we can expect some good things. I’m thankful to Coach Mo for the opportunity.
“I had a long conversation with my wife before applying for the job. We just had our second kid, so she will be taking on additional duties at home during the season. It’s a whole family and community commitment. I’m excited to get rolling.”
OTHER CHANGESLindsey Meyers is the school’s new head boys volleyball coach, replacing Rajsich.
Spencer Agnew is Fort’s new cross country coach, supplanting Chick Westby, who guided the program for 20 seasons.
T.J. DiPrizio will head up the boys soccer program. He replaces Kent Lovejoy, who led the program for 10 seasons. DiPrizio coached McFarland’s state-qualifying girls soccer team this spring.
