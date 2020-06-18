Fort Atkinson and Jefferson will play the first baseball game of Home Talent League teams in Jones Park Thursday at 7:30 p.m. It will be an exhibition, but it will be baseball.
The Generals and Blue Devils each have played multiple exhibition games at Rome Park including a doubleheader against each other. Jefferson won both games.
Fort Atkinson and Jefferson originally had their HTL Sunday League seasons postponed from early May to June 7. The original postponement, which was a result of the coronavirus pandemic, was pushed back to July 4.
All Night League games for the league, which are typically held on Thursdays, were canceled by the league. Teams have been encouraged to independently schedule exhibition games as they deem appropriate.
The game Thursday night will take place in the time slot reserved for the opening of Baseball Fest, the Generals’ annual fundraising festival that was canceled by the public health threat from the pandemic.
On Thursday night, the concessions stand will sell beer, Gatorade, soda, water, pre-wrapped Subway subs and Subway cookies. Fort Atkinson manager Sam Hartwick requested fans to leave foul balls to be retrieved by players and for fans to maintain safe, physical and social distance while attending the exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.