The Generals and Merchants fought tooth and nail, both needing a victory to reach next week’s section championship.
Stoughton punched its berth to the Home Talent League Southeast section finals by beating Fort Atkinson 4-1 in 13 innings at Jones Park on Sunday.
The game was everything one could ask for given the stakes with emotion from both sides and edge-of-your-seat drama as neither team scored for six consecutive innings before the 13th.
The Merchants loaded the bases with one away for Jason Brewer, who doubled home a pair of runs with a liner to left that brought home the go-ahead scores. Xavier Martinez was cut down advancing to third on the play for the second out of the frame. Kaden Milbauer followed with a run-scoring single for the final margin.
The Generals, who tallied 12 hits but none for extra bases, went down in order versus Yo Herdenez in the 13th.
Herdenez earned the victory, tossing seven innings of four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Starter Ben Riffle was equally good, working six frames while permitting an earned run on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
“Riffle is a veteran guy and has won a championship for them,” Generals manager Justin Crandall said. “He knows how to pitch and he knows how to locate. Riffle is effective at keeping batters off balance and making bad swings. Both sides kind of dug in when the other had guys on and it stayed 1-1 for quite a while.”
Stoughton scored on a two-out error by Fort shortstop Isaac Heederik in the third.
The Generals knotted it at 1 in the sixth on a one-out single to right by Chris Koepke.
From the seventh inning on, Fort went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position with five strikeouts. The Generals had the bases loaded with one away in the seventh and 12th innings but could not plate the winning score. Herdenez struck out Jay Rueth and Drew Dunkleberger swinging to end the 12th.
Generals starter JJ Curtis threw 128 pitches in eight frames. He permitted an earned run on six hits, striking out five with two walks. He gave way to Branden Zastrow, who allowed three earned on eight hits with three strikeouts in five innings in the loss.
Jake Hansen had a three-hit game for the Generals.
Fort’s 2022 journey together as a team, which started this winter, concludes. The team fell 1-0 in the Night League playoffs to Sun Prairie last week.
The Generals didn’t have the postseason success they envisioned, but still won a pair of division titles and have designs on making plenty more playoff pushes with this group of guys.
“We started hitting back in January,” Crandall said. “They are a good group of guys and a group of guys that enjoy being around each other. We have a core group that if we stick together can be good for a while.
“Some guys move on and it’s about finding guys to take their places. It’s about making the whole team dynamic work. We like to stick together and hang out. They are a fun group to be around.”
Crandall was equally appreciative of all the folks who packed Jones Park this summer to cheer the squad on.
“Our fans are the best fans in Home Talent Baseball,” Crandall said. “They come out to support us and hang out with us after the game. It’s about the culture of Fort Atkinson and Jones Park being down there.
“We won Night League and Sunday League division titles, but we didn’t get it done in the postseason, which was unfortunate. If we stick together, we can make more runs and do this for a while.”
Stoughton travels to face Jefferson, which beat Cambridge 4-2, in next week’s Southeast Section final.
STOUGHTON 4,
FORT ATKINSON 1 (13)
Stoughton 001 000 000 000 3 — 4 14 3
Fort 000 001 000 000 0 — 1 12 3
Leading hitters — S: Milbauer 2x7, Herdenez 3x6, Lund 2x6, Moreno 2x4, Martinez 3x5; FA: Crandall 2x5, Koepke 2x4, Hansen 3x6.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle 6-8-1-1-3-2, Herdenez W; 7-4-0-0-10-2; FA: Curtis 8-6-1-0-5-2, Zastrow L; 5-8-3-3-3-2.
