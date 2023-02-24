Jefferson beats St. Francis
Buy Now

ST. FRANCIS -- Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson scored a career-high 38 points in the Jefferson girls basketball team's 76-39 victory over host St. Francis in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.

Johnson eclipsed the 36 points she scored on Nov. 23, 2021, versus McFarland. Jessica Splittgerber holds the school record with 39 points.

Load comments