ST. FRANCIS -- Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson scored a career-high 38 points in the Jefferson girls basketball team's 76-39 victory over host St. Francis in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
Johnson eclipsed the 36 points she scored on Nov. 23, 2021, versus McFarland. Jessica Splittgerber holds the school record with 39 points.
"AJ did a great job finishing when she had the ball and did a nice job getting down the floor with the fast break," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "A lot of times, she led the fast break.
"We tried to be patient and work the ball around. We moved AJ around from the low post to high post. Fortunately, we were able to get their big girl in foul trouble early. AJ then had a height advantage on the rest of their team."
Johnson produced 18 first-half points despite sitting roughly the final seven minutes of the first half with two fouls.
Fifth-seeded Jefferson built a double-digit lead in the first half before going into the break ahead 34-26. In the second half, the Eagles scored in transition consistently and shot it effectively.
"At the beginning of the second half, we got fast break points and worked it inside to AJ," Smith said. "We were also able to hit outside shots. In the first half, the outside shots weren't falling. Things started clicking in the start of the second half and we started building a lead.
"I'm proud of our effort on defense. We held them under 40, which was a good effort on our part."
Sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke scored eight of her 11 points after half, including a pair of 3s. Junior forward Alexis Dobson and sophomore forward Bre Mengel added eight apiece for the Eagles (12-14).
Aynsley Czekalski led fourth-seeded St. Francis (11-14) with 21 points.
Since ninth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran routed top-seeded St. Augustine Prep 87-46 on Friday, Jefferson hosts the Pacers in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m.
"We know Shoreland Lutheran has a solid post player/guard in Amanda Heusterberg we have to watch out for," Smith said. "They play good man to man defense, are well-coached and like to do backdoor cutting.
"We'll have to take care of the basketball. Hopefully we're able to move the ball and play man to man. Shoreland has shown both zone and man on film, so we'll have to be ready for both."
