JEFFERSON—Senior Ayianna Johnson poured in a season-high 31 points, reaching the 1,000-career point mark, and Jefferson’s girls basketball team snapped a three-game slide by beating visiting Belleville 59-49 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
“We’re proud of what Ayianna has accomplished in her career here at JHS,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “She’s part of an elite group of players—both boys and girls—at our school. She’s worked hard and should be proud of herself.”
Johnson had 18 first-half points for the Eagles (4-7), who grabbed the lead for good at the seven-minute mark of the second half.
“AJ was a lot more aggressive than she has been recently, which was nice to see,” Smith said. “AJ played well against their young post players. We got AJ the ball in better circumstances and were patient getting her the ball. In the past, we’ve forced the ball to her. Tonight, we were a lot more patient and as the game went on, she was a little more patient.
“Belleville played man and zone. Both gave AJ an opportunity to get to the high post. She could pick her poison of a five to seven foot jumper or a post move. She also created a couple fastbreak points, going coast to coast ahead of everyone.”
Sophomore Ashlyn Enke scored eight of her 14 points, including a pair of 3s in the second half for Jefferson, which also got nine points from sophomore Aeryn Messmann.
“We are starting to play tougher man defense and some of the girls are hitting their outside shots,” Smith said. “Aeryn had a good first game back from concussion protocol. She’s worked hard to get back from that. Ashlyn hit some 3s. Our sophomores are really playing well.
“Jenna Lenz and Libby Krause are kind of the glue that holds us together. They are being great leaders on the floor. It’s nice to see things coming together with that core group of girls we have.”
Addison Edge led the Wildcats (5-6) with 17 points.
