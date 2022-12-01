JEFFERSON—The Eagles are in the win column.
Juniors Libby Krause and Alexis Dobson scored a game-high 10 points apiece as Jefferson’s girls basketball team topped visiting Big Foot 43-21 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
Juniors Libby Krause and Alexis Dobson scored a game-high 10 points apiece as Jefferson’s girls basketball team topped visiting Big Foot 43-21 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
Sophomore guard Aeryn Messmann chipped in nine points for Jefferson (1-2 overall and in conference). Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson also chipped in nine points. She was one of several Eagles to play limited minutes as she regains strength and stamina following an early-week bout with the flu.
The game was knotted at 6 midway through the first half. Jefferson, which had six players make a field goal, extended things to 17-11 at halftime before pulling away after in the second half.
“In the first half, Aeryn Messmann stepped up with her outside shooting,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “She was more aggressive and willing to take outside shots. They fell for her tonight before halftime. Alexis Dobson fought hard in the post. In the second half, she used her post moves and scored. Libby Krause was more willing to take shots. It was a complete team effort and without AJ in there in the first half, everyone had to step up and take care of their own business.
“Our team did that. I was proud of the way each of the girls was willing to do that. Each and everyone who played tonight, when they had an opportunity to shoot and drive, they did it. That was nice to see. It was a great team effort on offense and defense. I was proud of our team effort tonight. The girls were fired up to play and they showed it. The JV1 and JV2 teams won tonight, so they wanted to complete the sweep and they did that. I’m very proud of them.”
The Chiefs (0-3, 0-3) connected on nine field goals—all from inside the arc—and went 3-for-10 at the free throw line. Smith was pleased with Jefferson’s energy and ability to create turnovers on the defensive end.
“We were a lot scrappier with our hands, getting some deflections and grabbing passes for takeaways on the dribble more than we have the last couple games,” Smith said. “We tied the ball up quite a few times. We’re doing a little better job boxing out and limiting teams to one shot.
“We did a good job of holding everyone on their team under double figures. That was one of our goals was to hold Big Foot below 40 points.”
The Eagles play at East Troy on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 43, BIG FOOT 21
Big Foot 11 10—21
Jefferson 17 26—43
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm pts)—Gonzalez 1 0-2 2, Harvey 0 1-2 1, Lueck 2 0-2 4, Larson 3 1-2 7, Andersen 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-2 5. Totals 9 3-10 21.
Jefferson—Mengel 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 3-6 9, Johnson 4 1-3 9, Krause 4 2-3 10, Dobson 4 2-2 10, Lenz 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-14 43.
3-point goals—J (Lenz 1) 1.
Total fouls—BF 13, J 15.
