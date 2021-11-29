Senior guard Taylor Marquart led all scorers with 14 points and freshman forward Ashlie Riley added 13 points as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team defeated Whitewater 61-26 in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium at FAHS on Monday.
Junior guard Elly Kohl chipped in 10 points for the Blackhawks, who improve to 2-2 overall and snap a two-game slide, and senior guard Tyla Staude tallied nine points.
Sophomore guard Mayte Navejas led the Whippets (0-4) with eight points and senior forward Gwen Truesdale added seven.
Navejas hit a transition 3-pointer to pull Whitewater within 18-14 late in the first half, capping an 11-2 spurt. Fort then scored eight of the final 10 points of the first half, building a 10-point halftime cushion, before pulling away early in the second period thanks to stifling defense and efficient scoring.
“We played pretty well to start the game,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “We worked it inside to follow our game plan of taking advantage of mismatches, especially when we could post up our guards. We got away from that a little bit, took jump shots and they hit three 3-pointers to cut into our lead.
“Our press really caused problems, sped them up and allowed us to get in transition for easy baskets. Our energy was good in the second half and we rebounded well. We also shared it well with four plays scoring nine or more. Balanced scoring makes us tough to guard. We had players step up that hadn’t played a ton since we were without three players tonight. We played great team basketball in the second half, really sharing it. We have the capability to score it at all five spots.”
Fort rattled off the first 15 points of the second period to all but put it away. Riley scored inside twice to start the run, Staude converted a layup and assisted on a three-point play by Marquart while Kohl hit a pull up jumper and a pair at the line. The Blackhawks led 50-20 with eight minutes to play after consecutive buckets by Riley in the paint.
“Ashlie works hard,” Rajsich said. “She’s the only underclassmen on varsity. The team did a good job welcoming her and this was her first start. She stepped up, was active on the boards and did a great job scoring inside.”
The Blackhawks host Oregon on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., while the Whippets travel to face East Troy at Thursday at 7 p.m.
Fort’s junior varsity team won, 45-30.
FORT ATKINSON 61,
WHITEWATER 26
Whitewater 16 10 — 26
Fort Atkinson 26 35 — 61
Whitewater (fg ft-ftm pts) — DePorter 1 0-0 2, Pope 2 0-0 4, Navejas 3 0-0 8, Treder 1 0-0 2, Grosinske 1 0-0 3, Truesdale 2 1-2 7. Totals 10 1-3 26.
Fort Atkinson — Riley 5 3-4 13, Rios 1 0-1 2, Belzer 2 0-0 4, Marquart 5 4-5 14, Staude 3 3-6 9, Burke 3 0-0 6, Kohl 3 3-4 10, Cave 1 0-0 2, Badura 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 14-22 61.
Three-point goals — WW (Navejas 2, Pope 2, Grosinske 1) 5; FA (Kohl 1) 1.
Total fouls — WW 14, FA 11.
